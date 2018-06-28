Report Claims Man Utd Bid £57m for Inter Defender as Jose Mourinho Looks to Bolster Backline

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

A report from Italy has claimed that Manchester United have lodged a £57m bid for Inter defender Milan Škriniar, as José Mourinho looks to snap up the domineering centre back in time for the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport as cited by the Daily Mail, United have made the 23-year-old their primary candidate to bolster the central defensive position in the current transfer window, but may well need to up their offer - as Inter are thought to be demanding at least £70m for the Slovakian powerhouse.

Škriniar only arrived at the San Siro at the beginning of the last campaign, after joining from Sampdoria on a £20m. 

However, his growing reputation in the game has seen a number of elite sides look to snatch him away from Serie A, and Inter could well agree to the sale if their terms are met, in order to keep well on top of Financial Fair Play regulations.

As well as Inter's £70m valuation of the player, a further stumbling block could be Škriniar's unwillingness to leave the club. The Žilina prodigy has previously been questioned on the apparent interest from the Red Devils, and has maintained that Inter's determination to retain his services has pleased him.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

United certainly have a lot of work ahead of them if they are to mount a title challenge next season, after they and the rest of the division were blown away by Manchester City's brutal domination of the Premier League last season. 

Mourinho will look to bring in a number of new faces, as he continues to build a squad suited to his particular style of football.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are on the verge of making a rather unlikely signing in the goalkeeping department, with Stoke City stopper Lee Grant set to join as a third choice keeper

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

The former England Under-21 stopper, now 35, has spent much of his career in the Championship, and is now set to join one of the world's biggest clubs on a one-year deal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)