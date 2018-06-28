Report Claims Neymar's Father & Real Madrid President Conspiring to Force Brazilian's PSG Exit

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Neymar's father Neymar Santos Sr. are reportedly conspiring together to get the Brazilian out of Paris Saint-Germain and to the Bernabeu this summer, according to reports in France.





Neymar has seemingly been tipped with a move away from the French capital as soon as the €222m fee was agreed with Barcelona last year, despite having gone on to slot seamlessly into Ligue 1 with 19 goals in 20 games before injury struck.

DENIS CHARLET/GettyImages

Whilst a handful of clubs have been reported to be keeping tabs on his situation throughout the season, none have remained in the hunt as long as Real Madrid, and now the Spanish giants are preparing to up the ante - as per France Football, via Sport.

The report claims that Perez is aware that the 26-year-old will be hard to prise away from PSG and to avoid missing out on the star playmaker for the third time, he has enlisted the help of Neymar's father, who is also his agent, to pressure the Parisians into a sale.

Perez is said to be trying to lure Neymar to the Bernabeu on the premise that his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or would be significantly boosted if he was a Galactico.

However, any such deal would come with a hefty price and having parted with €222m last summer, it is understood that PSG would only entertain offers in the region of a staggering €350m before even considering sanctioning a deal that would see Neymar join a Champions League rival.

The French outfit, meanwhile, insist that Neymar is going nowhere this summer regardless of any antics from Real Madrid.

Real Madrid buying Neymar is gonna be the undoing of the great work put in that club over the years. — Lazy Nigerian Youth. (@ManLikeTeka) June 28, 2018

With Neymar currently with Brazil in Russia for the World Cup any such developments over his future will be unlikely to take place whilst his side are still in the tournament.