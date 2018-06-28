Schalke 04 Confirm Signing of Omar Mascarell on Four-Year Deal From Eintracht Frankfurt

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

Schalke 04 have completed the signing of midfielder Omar Mascarell from Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-year deal.


The 25-year-old, who previously spent time on the books of La Liga giants Real Madrid, joins the Bundesliga heavyweights for an undisclosed fee.


Speaking about his move on Schalke 04's official website, Mascarell said; "For me, it is an incredible feeling to be able to play for this great club with this great stadium in the future. I'm a team player: always there to help the team. And also very ambitious. I always want to win, in every training, in every game.

Domenico Tedesco, Schalke 04's head coach, also expressed his delight at Mascarell's capture, highlighting his performances for Frankfurt as a key reason for his signing.


"We are very happy that Omar Mascarell wants to go our way. He is a player who will do us good and who has already proven his qualities in the Bundesliga.

"Omar is strong and strong and also game-intelligent. I look forward to working with him. "

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Mascarell becomes Schalke 04's fifth summer signing, following in the footsteps of Mark Uth, Salif Sane, Suat Serdar and Steven Skrzybski by making the move to the Veltins Arena.


He spent the majority of the 2017/18 season injured after damaging his achilles tendon, but returned to help Eintracht beat overwhelming favourites Bayern Munich to lift the DFB-Pokal cup at the end of May.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)