Schalke 04 Confirm Signing of Omar Mascarell on Four-Year Deal From Eintracht Frankfurt

Schalke 04 have completed the signing of midfielder Omar Mascarell from Eintracht Frankfurt on a four-year deal.





The 25-year-old, who previously spent time on the books of La Liga giants Real Madrid, joins the Bundesliga heavyweights for an undisclosed fee.





Speaking about his move on Schalke 04's official website, Mascarell said; "For me, it is an incredible feeling to be able to play for this great club with this great stadium in the future. I'm a team player: always there to help the team. And also very ambitious. I always want to win, in every training, in every game.

Domenico Tedesco, Schalke 04's head coach, also expressed his delight at Mascarell's capture, highlighting his performances for Frankfurt as a key reason for his signing.





"We are very happy that Omar Mascarell wants to go our way. He is a player who will do us good and who has already proven his qualities in the Bundesliga.

"Omar is strong and strong and also game-intelligent. I look forward to working with him. "

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Mascarell becomes Schalke 04's fifth summer signing, following in the footsteps of Mark Uth, Salif Sane, Suat Serdar and Steven Skrzybski by making the move to the Veltins Arena.





He spent the majority of the 2017/18 season injured after damaging his achilles tendon, but returned to help Eintracht beat overwhelming favourites Bayern Munich to lift the DFB-Pokal cup at the end of May.