West Ham Ace Manuel Lanzini Claims He'll Return to Action in Early 2019 Following Horror Knee Injury

West Ham United star Manuel Lanzini has claimed that he will return from his knee injury sooner than previously anticipated, and is likely to make his Hammers return in early 2019 - in time for the second half of the Premier League season.

Updating on his official Twitter page, the Argentine international looked to clear up rumours that he will miss the entirety of 2018/19 campaign with an anterior cruciate ligament rupture, stating: "Some English media have said that my injury will make me miss next season, that there were problems with the surgery… none of this is true.

"The surgery went really well. Although I don’t want to set a date, I expect to be ready to play at the beginning of 2019. Thank you."





The 25-year-old was devastated to suffer the injury just a week before he was set to play for Argentina in the World Cup, but will now be looking towards recovering from injury in time to play an important role for the Hammers in the latter portion of next season. Lanzini is one of the club's best players, and has become a fans favourite since joining from Al Jazira Club.

Argentina haven't had the smoothest of World Cup experiences so far, having drawn their opening match with Iceland, before being thrashed by Croatia in the following match. However, a last gasp goal from Marcos Rojo saw them progress through to the last 16, where they will take on the formidable challenge of facing Didier Deschamps' multi-talented French side.

Meanwhile, the Hammers have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of OGC Nice midfield talisman Jean Michaël Seri. The Ivory Coast international is believed to be unwilling to join the east London side, as he is eager to play Champions League football next season. This revelation is could also rule Chelsea out of the running, as well as Unai Emery's Arsenal.