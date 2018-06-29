Arsenal Close to Agreeing New Long-Term Contract With Aaron Ramsey as Torreira Deal Nears Completion

By 90Min
June 29, 2018

Arsenal have reportedly held positive talks with key midfielder Aaron Ramsey over a new long-term contract that will keep the Welshman at the Emirates Stadium until at least 2022.


While the Gunners have been busy in the transfer market and look set to announce deals for Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira sooner rather than later, tying Ramsey down to a new deal has also been a major objective.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It was rumoured as soon as Emery was appointed that the new boss had identified Ramsey, alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as a player he wants to build his new team around.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Arsenal have been in 'ongoing negotiations' with Ramsey over a new 'four or five year' contract, and talks have apparently been 'progressing positively'.

Ramsey is said to be 'enthused' at the prospect of working under Emery, whose deep knowledge and attention to detail is what earned him the Arsenal job after blowing club officials away during the interview and presentation stage of the recruitment process.

Earlier this month, Ramsey celebrated 10 years an Arsenal player following a move from boyhood team Cardiff in 2008 when he was still just 17 years of age.

Following the sale of Theo Walcott in January and the decision of Jack Wilshere to leave the club as a free agent, Ramsey is also now Arsenal's longest serving player and could even captain in the side long-term as injury-prone incumbent skipper Laurent Koscielny winds down.

As things stand, Ramsey has just one year left on his current contract.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)