Arsenal Close to Agreeing New Long-Term Contract With Aaron Ramsey as Torreira Deal Nears Completion

Arsenal have reportedly held positive talks with key midfielder Aaron Ramsey over a new long-term contract that will keep the Welshman at the Emirates Stadium until at least 2022.





While the Gunners have been busy in the transfer market and look set to announce deals for Greek defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira sooner rather than later, tying Ramsey down to a new deal has also been a major objective.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It was rumoured as soon as Emery was appointed that the new boss had identified Ramsey, alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as a player he wants to build his new team around.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Arsenal have been in 'ongoing negotiations' with Ramsey over a new 'four or five year' contract, and talks have apparently been 'progressing positively'.

Ramsey is said to be 'enthused' at the prospect of working under Emery, whose deep knowledge and attention to detail is what earned him the Arsenal job after blowing club officials away during the interview and presentation stage of the recruitment process.

Earlier this month, Ramsey celebrated 10 years an Arsenal player following a move from boyhood team Cardiff in 2008 when he was still just 17 years of age.

Following the sale of Theo Walcott in January and the decision of Jack Wilshere to leave the club as a free agent, Ramsey is also now Arsenal's longest serving player and could even captain in the side long-term as injury-prone incumbent skipper Laurent Koscielny winds down.

As things stand, Ramsey has just one year left on his current contract.