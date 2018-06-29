Arsenal Outcast Will Report for Pre-Season Training on Monday in Bid to Save Gunners Career

Arsenal forward Lucas Perez will report for pre-season training with the rest of the available squad next week in a bid to impress new manager Unai Emery, with the Spanish striker seemingly unwilling to give up on his Gunners career despite a difficult couple of years.





Perez spent the 2017/18 campaign on loan with former club Deportivo La Coruna after his debut year with Arsenal saw Arsene Wenger give him precious few chances after a £17m move.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

Having earned a reputation as the 'Spanish Jamie Vardy' and joining Arsenal after the real Vardy decided to stay with Leicester, Perez played just 11 times in the Premier League and started only twice. He scored eight goals in 22 games overall, including a Champions League hat-trick.

The agency that represents Perez has now confirmed that he will be reporting for pre-season training on Monday 2nd July and is determined to make things work with the Gunners even though he has interest from other clubs.

"There is interest from some teams, but he is an Arsenal player and his desire is to succeed there," Protio Sport stated on behalf of the 29-year-old.

A handful of Arsenal players will be absent from duty for several weeks as a result of their exploits at the World Cup. Granit Xhaka, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Danny Welbeck, David Ospina and Nacho Monreal will all be playing in the knockout rounds that begin this weekend.

Even the likes of Mesut Ozil, Mohamed Elneny and Alex Iwobi, whose countries were eliminated in the group stage, will have a delayed start to pre-season as they will now go on holiday.

With Welbeck and Iwobi in particular out of the immediate picture, Perez will this as his chance to make a positive impression on Emery as the programme of pre-season friendlies begins.