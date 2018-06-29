Journalist Reveals Arsenal's Calum Chambers Will Sign New 4-Year Deal at the Emirates

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has signed a new four-year deal with the club, keeping him in north London until 2022, after impressing new head coach Unai Emery since his arrival.

The versatile defender, who can play in the centre of defence, as a right back or even as a defensive midfielder should it be called for, had previously signed a two-year extension in October 2017.

Power Sport Images/GettyImages

That deal had tied him down with the gunners until 2021, but, as reported by BBC Sport's David Ornstein, Emery is supposed to see a great deal of potential and quality in the youngster, and wanted his future further secured as soon as possible.

Since signing from Southampton in 2014 for around £16m (with add-ons), Chambers has struggled to impose himself fully in an Arsenal shirt, making 83 appearances in four years at the club, the majority of those coming in his first season as a Gunner.

One of those years was of course spent in Middlesbrough on loan, where he was given a more substantial role, and grew because of it. Injuries have also curtailed his progress, and the 23 year old was out of action for the entire first half of the 2017/18 season with a hip injury.

However, a sustained run of games and form at the back end of last season reminded fans of his ability, evidently none more so than Emery himself. While Wenger seemingly never settled on Chambers' best position, it is understood that the Spaniard is keen to deploy him in the centre of the defence, and expects him to challenge for a starting role.

His competition at the back for the upcoming season is likely to include Borussia Dortmund's Sokratis Papastathopoulos, with the 29-year-old expected to be confirmed as an Arsenal player on July 1st, for a fee in the region of £16m.