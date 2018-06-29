Mohamed Salah Reacts With Grace and Class After Hundreds of Fans Turn Up at His House

By 90Min
June 29, 2018

After a 28 year wait, Egypt's third ever World Cup campaign came to a disappointing end after suffering three successive defeats, crashing out of Group A in last place, with Saudi Arabia, Russia and Uruguay all finishing ahead of the Pharaohs.

It was a disappointing end to a true fairy tale for Egypt, with each of their stars forced to return home from Russia much earlier than they had hoped.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Despite Mohamed Salah's goal scoring exploits, with the Liverpool forward scoring in both of the games he featured in, the 2018 PFA Player of the Year returned to his home in his native country before reuniting with his club for their pre-season campaign.

Salah now has three weeks off until he returns to football with Liverpool ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, and is seemingly spending his time off catching up with family and friends in his home country.

In the lead up to the new season, many will be wanting Salah to rest up in order to be fully ready for the resumption of his duties with Liverpool later this summer.

However, upon his return to the country of his birth, the 'Egyptian King' was subject to a surprise visit from hundreds of fans outside his home after his address was reportedly leaked on Facebook.

After Salah's home address was leaked on Thursday night, crowds of hundreds of fans turned up outside his house, hoping to meet their idol.

And true to form, Salah delivered, with the 26-year-old opting not to call the authorities or tell the fans to go away, but instead walked outside to greet his fans before proceeding to sign autographs.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)