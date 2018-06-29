Mohamed Salah Reacts With Grace and Class After Hundreds of Fans Turn Up at His House

After a 28 year wait, Egypt's third ever World Cup campaign came to a disappointing end after suffering three successive defeats, crashing out of Group A in last place, with Saudi Arabia, Russia and Uruguay all finishing ahead of the Pharaohs.

It was a disappointing end to a true fairy tale for Egypt, with each of their stars forced to return home from Russia much earlier than they had hoped.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Despite Mohamed Salah's goal scoring exploits, with the Liverpool forward scoring in both of the games he featured in, the 2018 PFA Player of the Year returned to his home in his native country before reuniting with his club for their pre-season campaign.

Salah now has three weeks off until he returns to football with Liverpool ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, and is seemingly spending his time off catching up with family and friends in his home country.

In the lead up to the new season, many will be wanting Salah to rest up in order to be fully ready for the resumption of his duties with Liverpool later this summer.

However, upon his return to the country of his birth, the 'Egyptian King' was subject to a surprise visit from hundreds of fans outside his home after his address was reportedly leaked on Facebook.

After Salah's home address was leaked on Thursday night, crowds of hundreds of fans turned up outside his house, hoping to meet their idol.

Crowds gather outside @MoSalah’s home in #Egypt after his address was leaked on Facebook . So what does he do? He comes out to greet people and sign autographs...

We are not worthy of #MoSalah pic.twitter.com/85tlob2bDB — shaimaa khalil BBC (@Shaimaakhalil) June 29, 2018

And true to form, Salah delivered, with the 26-year-old opting not to call the authorities or tell the fans to go away, but instead walked outside to greet his fans before proceeding to sign autographs.