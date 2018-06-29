Neil Etheridge Commits Future to Cardiff by Signing New 3-Year Contract to 2021

Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge has committed his future to the club by signing a new three-year contract that promises to keep him in south Wales until the summer of 2021.

The announcement comes just a day after the newly promoted Bluebirds signed Alex Smithies from QPR to provide cover and competition for the Philippines international.

"The club has been great to me since I started. We had a fantastic year last year and it's been great to continue that and extend my deal," Etheridge told Cardiff City TV.

"Every game is going to be a great experience - all of them. You've got Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge...I could go on and on about all of them," he added. "But I'm looking forward to the first game of the season, then coming back here for a full house against Newcastle. I can't wait."

Etheridge previously spent many years with Fulham during their time in the Premier League but never made it onto the pitch for the Cottagers in a league match.

"We are delighted to see another of our key performers from the 2017/18 campaign commit his future to the club," Cardiff chief executive Ken Choo said.

"Neil enjoyed a fantastic first season here at Cardiff City, and I'm sure the supporters are just as pleased as us to see him sign this new deal.

"We look forward to seeing him continue to grow as a player and giving his all for the Bluebirds."