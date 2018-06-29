Stoke Goalkeeper Lee Grant Keen on Dream Man Utd Move as Jose Mourinho Targets Experienced Cover

By 90Min
June 29, 2018

Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant is unsurprisingly keen on joining Manchester United after emerging as an unlikely target to provide backup for David de Gea and Sergio Romero.

Grant was a regular for Stoke during the 2016/17 campaign in the absence of the injured Jack Butland, but he made just three Premier League appearances last season as the Potters were relegated to the Championship.

The 35-year-old had never even played top division football before joining Stoke two summers ago, but he could now find himself on his way to Old Trafford if reports are to be believed.

Grant is understandably keen for this surprise move to go through and according to the Mirror, he hopes that Stoke will help the deal to progress by allowing him to leave for free, despite having one year left to run on his contract at the Bet365 Stadium.

Grant knows that his playing opportunities would be limited at Old Trafford, but at this stage of his career it is simply too good of an opportunity to turn down.

If Grant leaves, Stoke could find themselves in the midst of a goalkeeper crisis, with Butland also likely to leave the club when he returns from World Cup duty with England.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Butland and it seems unlikely that an international standard goalkeeper would stay at a Championship club, although the Potters have demanded £30m.

Almost the entirety of Grant's career has been spent in the second tier, aside from one year in League One and his two seasons with Stoke. He played in the Championship for Derby, Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday.

