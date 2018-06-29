Video Shows What Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Said to Naby Keita After Meeting Him for the First Time

Liverpool’s summer transfer business has kicked into gear with the big money arrivals of Fabinho from Monaco and the signing of Naby Keita from German side RB Leipizig. Keita’s deal was sealed with Leipzig last year with an agreement that he would move to Anfield from July 1 this summer.

The Guinea midfielder has now arrived on Merseyside upon the completion of his £53m switch to the Premier League and has already been shown around Liverpool’s training base ahead of pre-season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain welcoming Naby Keita to Liverpool.

Whilst many of Liverpool’s other stars are still either on holiday or featuring for their countries at the World Cup, injured star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was on hand at Melwood to welcome his new midfield partner to the club. The exchange was shared by Anfield Express in a video posted on Twitter.

Keita was recently handed perhaps the most iconic squad number in Liverpool’s recent history, as club legend and former captain Steven Gerrard presented the midfielder with the number eight shirt in recognition of Keita becoming the first to wear the number since Gerrard’s departure from Anfield in 2015.

As Keita entered the dressing room during his tour of the complex, Oxlade-Chamberlain introduced himself to Liverpool’s new no.8, saying: "Hey you alright? You OK? Nice to meet you. Welcome!"

Keita responded in a similarly friendly manner, asking the former Arsenal star how he was, to which Chamberlain continued: "Yeah not bad. Not as good as you, but I’m OK. Soon!"

The pair can be expected to feature alongside one another in Jurgen Klopp’s side’s engine room next season, along with new Brazilian star Fabinho, once Chamberlain returns to fitness.

"He is a legend" - Naby Keita is honoured to be the first Liverpool player since Steven Gerrard to wear the #8 shirt



Premier League

The England international is set for continued absence for the remainder of the year, having missed out on the World Cup with his country this summer.