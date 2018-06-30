Arsenal Youngster & Former U17 World Cup Star Announces Porto Switch in Social Media Post

Arsenal midfielder Kelechi Nwakali will join Portuguese giants FC Porto this summer in a bid to further his development next season.





The north London side announced on Friday that a number of youngsters would be leaving the club ahead of the new campaign, including promising playmaker Vlad Dragomir and teenage striker Yassin Fortune, with the latter joining Swiss side FC Sion.

Although Nwakali was able to avoid the chop this summer, the 20-year-old will be shifted out on loan once again - his third spell away from the club in two years.





It appears that the former Nigeria U17 international will join Portuguese side Porto next season following a post on his official Instagram account. His picture was captioned: "Back to work ... Portugal Porto."

Nwakali first joined Arsenal in 2016 for €3.5m following his performances at the U17 World Cup, where the Nigerian midfielder won the Golden Ball after scoring three goals at the tournament in Chile.





He also claimed three assists as the young Super Eagles beat the likes of Brazil and Mexico on their way to winning the title back in 2015.





The 20-year-old has since had two separate loan spells with Dutch side MVV Maastricht either side of a six-month stint with VVV-Venlo. Nwakali made nine appearances in the Eredivisie last season, scoring on his debut in a draw on the road to FC Groningen.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery, along with their Head of Recruitment Sven Mislintat, will be hopeful that a season with Porto in the competitive Liga NOS will help the midfielder prepare for first team football back in the Premier League.