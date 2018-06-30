Arsenal Youngster & Former U17 World Cup Star Announces Porto Switch in Social Media Post

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Arsenal midfielder Kelechi Nwakali will join Portuguese giants FC Porto this summer in a bid to further his development next season.


The north London side announced on Friday that a number of youngsters would be leaving the club ahead of the new campaign, including promising playmaker Vlad Dragomir and teenage striker Yassin Fortune, with the latter joining Swiss side FC Sion.

Although Nwakali was able to avoid the chop this summer, the 20-year-old will be shifted out on loan once again - his third spell away from the club in two years.


It appears that the former Nigeria U17 international will join Portuguese side Porto next season following a post on his official Instagram account. His picture was captioned: "Back to work ... Portugal Porto."

Back to work #nawedeyhere👍👍💯💯 Portugal Porto

A post shared by Kelechi Nwakali (@nwakali25) on

Nwakali first joined Arsenal in 2016 for €3.5m following his performances at the U17 World Cup, where the Nigerian midfielder won the Golden Ball after scoring three goals at the tournament in Chile. 


He also claimed three assists as the young Super Eagles beat the likes of Brazil and Mexico on their way to winning the title back in 2015.


The 20-year-old has since had two separate loan spells with Dutch side MVV Maastricht either side of a six-month stint with VVV-Venlo. Nwakali made nine appearances in the Eredivisie last season, scoring on his debut in a draw on the road to FC Groningen.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Arsenal manager Unai Emery, along with their Head of Recruitment Sven Mislintat, will be hopeful that a season with Porto in the competitive Liga NOS will help the midfielder prepare for first team football back in the Premier League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)