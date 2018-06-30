Brazil Star Casemiro Names Best Central Midfielder in the World Ahead of World Cup Last 16

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Brazilian midfield enforcer Casemiro has boldly claimed that Barcelona star Sergio Busquets is the best central midfielder in the world.

Despite Busquets playing for the fiercest rivals of Casemiro's Real Madrid, the midfielder has heaped praise on the Spanish defensive midfielder.

Casemiro also picked out Chelsea's N'Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba of Manchester United for particular praise.

"There are not many players that I can choose from in my position but if I had to pick one then it would be Busquets," Casemiro told a press conference, per Marca.


"He is the best in the world and I have a lot of admiration for him, he has a lot of quality. Kante and Pogba are also very strong."

Brazilian star Neymar has not been allowed to flourish during this tournament, with defenders being particularly aggressive in their attempts to stop his play. However, Casemiro insists that Neymar is capable of looking after himself and doesn't need help from any of his teammates.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

"He doesn't need anyone to protect him," he said.

"He is more than accustomed to the pressure and knows how to cope. He is aware that if he doesn't play well then he will be attacked and that if he scores a great goal then he will be praised as the best."

Neymar was overcome with emotion when he scored his first goal of this summer's World Cup in the 97th minute of Brazil's second group game against Costa Rica.

It is his only goal of the tournament to date, as he languishes well behind the likes of Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo in the goal scoring charts.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Brazil will now face Mexico in the last 16 on Wednesday and will be hoping that Neymar - who has disappointed massively so far - can hit his form at just the right time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)