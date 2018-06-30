Crystal Palace Duo Put Pen to Paper on New Contracts Ahead of Pre-Season Training

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Crystal Palace defenders Samuel Woods and Oliver O'Dwyer have both agreed to new contracts with the South London club.

The pair have frequently been part of Richard Shaw's Under-23 squad, and have both signed deals to keep them at the club for which they've represented at multiple age groups.

Both players have taken to social media to express their pleasure at being offered new contracts, with Woods understandably delighted, given he's a lifelong Palace fan.

The 19-year-old Bromley born defender has been with the club since the age of 11 and has played for numerous clubs in the area. Woods has also captained Palace's Under-16s and has recently played at centre back for Palace's Under-18 and Under-23 team. It's understood Woods has signed a two year deal.

O'Dwyer signed for Palace from Reading in 2014 as an Under-16 player. Whilst his stint at the club has been marred by injury trouble, he has shown plenty of promise and has captained the U-18 side in recent times.

Palace Chairman Steve Parish also took to social media to congratulate the pair on the contract offers, sharing a post with his followers on Twitter.

Palace's reputation for their youth academy is well known and respected, and it appears the club remain committed to promoting players from within their own ranks.

