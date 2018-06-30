Egypt World Cup Forward With €5m Release Clause to Hold Talks With Newcastle & Aston Villa

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Egypt forward Trezeguet will reportedly hold talks with both Newcastle and Aston Villa over the next ten days before making a final decision on his future. 

The 23-year-old is a player in demand after an impressive campaign with Turkish side Kasimpasa last term, where he scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 33 appearances to earn a place in the Pharaohs' World Cup squad. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik via Sport Witness, Trezeguet has an agreement in principle with Galatasaray this summer having seemingly agreed to personal terms of €2m-per-year over four-years.


However, the 23-year-old appears to have had cold feet over the deal as he has informed the Turkish giants' board that he wants at least ten days to speak with both the Magpies and Aston Villa before putting pen to paper on a contract.

The report claims the forward has a €5m release clause in his contract with Trezeguet which has appealed to both English clubs as they each need to be mindful of their spending this summer. 

Trezeguet had also been linked with both Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, but in contrasting reports Calciomercato have claimed the forward has agreed to snub England and Turkey all together as he has agreed to join Inter, and then go straight out on loan to Parma instead. 

The forward played in each of Egypt’s three World Cup group games in Russia before the Pharaohs were knocked out of the tournament. 

