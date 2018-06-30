Fulham Nearing Permanent Deal for Newcastle Striker Following Successful Loan Period Last Season

Newly-promoted Premier League outfit Fulham are understood to be edging closer to securing a permanent deal for Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

According to a report in The Times, the Londoners will push for the signing in the coming days, given Serbia's World Cup elimination, and will hope to have the striker on their books well ahead of the beginning of next season.

I'm being told that Mitrovic has made it clear to Newcastle he wants to leave - and Fulham is the only club he wants to join — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) June 24, 2018

Mitrovic spent the second half of the season with the Cottagers, coming in on loan from Newcastle United, and scored 12 goals in 20 appearances.

The forward's exploits helped get his loan side to the top flight and they are looking to keep him for the long haul as the fight will be on to remain there in the upcoming campaign.

Fulham boss Slaviska Jokanovic is said to be eager to work with the Serbian international again after bringing out the best in the fiery attacker, who is valued at £20m by the Magpies.

Rafa Benitez did not get along with Mitrovic at St James' Park and that resulted in him being shipped off on loan. Yet his performances in the Championship, as well as for his country, could prompt the Spaniard to thrust him into the Toon squad next term.

The forward has two years left on his five-year deal with Newcastle, which does leave the side wielding control over his future. But given his past with Benitez, Fulham look likely to get a deal over the line as they aim to stake their claim in the Premier League upon their long-awaited return.