Fulham Nearing Permanent Deal for Newcastle Striker Following Successful Loan Period Last Season

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Newly-promoted Premier League outfit Fulham are understood to be edging closer to securing a permanent deal for Serbia forward Aleksandar Mitrovic.

According to a report in The Times, the Londoners will push for the signing in the coming days, given Serbia's World Cup elimination, and will hope to have the striker on their books well ahead of the beginning of next season.

Mitrovic spent the second half of the season with the Cottagers, coming in on loan from Newcastle United, and scored 12 goals in 20 appearances.

The forward's exploits helped get his loan side to the top flight and they are looking to keep him for the long haul as the fight will be on to remain there in the upcoming campaign.

Fulham boss Slaviska Jokanovic is said to be eager to work with the Serbian international again after bringing out the best in the fiery attacker, who is valued at £20m by the Magpies.

Rafa Benitez did not get along with Mitrovic at St James' Park and that resulted in him being shipped off on loan. Yet his performances in the Championship, as well as for his country, could prompt the Spaniard to thrust him into the Toon squad next term.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

The forward has two years left on his five-year deal with Newcastle, which does leave the side wielding control over his future. But given his past with Benitez, Fulham look likely to get a deal over the line as they aim to stake their claim in the Premier League upon their long-awaited return.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)