Spain Handed Injury Scare After Gerard Pique Suffers Ankle Knock in Training Ahead of Russia Tie

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Spain have been left sweating over the fitness of defender Gerard Pique after the Barcelona star suffered an ankle injury during training ahead of their World Cup last 16 clash with Russia on Sunday.

As reported by Marca, the 31-year-old was involved in a collision with goalkeeper Pepe Reina, receiving treatment to his ankle before rejoining the training session at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

However, it is unclear how much damage was done to Pique's ankle and he should be cleared to play in Spain's knockout game against Russia as Fernando Hierro's side look for a second win at the tournament.

Pique has played every minute of Spain's campaign so far and is looking for his second World Cup title triumph after succeeding with the national team back in 2010. He was also part of the team that won the 2012 European Championship.

Hierro explained tactics during the training session while the squad went through ball exercises and rondos.

David de Gea is expected to start again despite recent reports claiming the Manchester United goalkeeper could be dropped, while Koke could play from the outset and Diego Costa is expected to feature again up front. 

Russia looked impressive during their group stage victories against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay but the 3-0 loss to Uruguay, who themselves reached the quarter finals after beating Portugal on Saturday, exposed the defensive fragilities present in the host nation's side.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Spain have conceded five goals in three games at this World Cup, three in the 3-3 draw against Portugal and two in the 2-2 tie with Morocco, and kept a clean sheet in the 1-0 success versus Iran. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)