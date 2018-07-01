Aston Villa's New Management Structure Set to Be Investigated by Football League

Aston Villa's new management structure is set to be probed by the Football League.

According to the Mirror, EFL bosses are understood to have concerns over a lack of footballing knowledge and experience running a football club among the four-man committee currently running Villa.

Following chief executive Keith Wyness' departure, the day-to-day running of the Birmingham club has fallen into the hands of chief commercial officer Luke Organ, finance director Ian Hopson, lawyer Victoria Wilkes and Rongtien He - who serves as the eyes and ears of owner Dr Tony Xia.

The EFL has voiced some growing convincing they do not have the necessary credentials to run Villa in its current state.

Despite rumours over the club's financial future continue to appear, the crisis-hit club did manage to pay the wages of its staff and players.





Employees both on and off the field were remunerated on Friday as the club fulfilled its immediate financial obligations.

There is growing talk of a takeover at the club too, with fans getting excited at news two American investors were potentially shown round the club's Bodymoor Heath training ground earlier in the week.

Manager Steve Bruce remains in the dark over transfers, with no indications of a budget yet being sent to him or the director of football, Steve Round.

It's estimated that since Bruce’s arrival at Villa Park, he has shaved £20m off the wage bill. However, even that has not been enough to keep the financial troubles away from Villa's doors it seems.

Bruce is also unsure of the future of a number of the club's players - and key assets - given the ongoing financial struggles. Players like Jack Grealish are known to be wanted by other clubs, and Bruce is in the dark as to whether they will be sold out beneath him to help manage the mounting debts.

In terms of on the field matters, the first-team squad is set to report in on Wednesday for assessment before jetting off to Portugal for a pre-season training camp.