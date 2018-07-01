Dries Mertens Reveals His Unusual Motivation for Scoring as Many World Cup Goals as Possible

By 90Min
July 01, 2018

Belgium attacker Dries Mertens has revealed that he wants to score as many goals as he can at this year's World Cup so that he can win his friends some free TVs.

Electronics company Krefel have offered Belgian customers the chance to get their hands on a full refund for any recently purchased televisions should the Red Devils score 16 or more goals at this year's tournament. They are well on their way to achieving that total, as they currently sit on nine goals after three group matches.

Mertens picked up one of those goals, a spectacular volley against Panama, and he is eyeing up a few more to give his friends back in Belgium a little helping hand.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

"My friends bought a television, so I am thinking about that," he said (via BBC Sport).

"With the qualities of Romelu [Lukaku] and Eden [Hazard], we can create a great deal of danger. We are doing really well. We like to score a lot of goals."

Belgium are set to face off against Japan in the round of 16 on Monday evening, so they will no doubt be looking to add a few more goals to their already sizeable tally. However nothing is certain and this year's World Cup has already seen some unlikely upsets, so Mertens isn't taking anything for granted.

"Yes, we are favourites but watch our last-16 game against the USA in 2014," said Mertens.

"They had a chance in the last minute which could have eliminated us. And I am not going to talk about the elimination to Wales at Euro 2016.

"But the atmosphere in the team is fantastic and there is the belief that we can win all our matches."

