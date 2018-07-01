Fans Name Adnan Januzaj as Man of the Moment for Belgium After Stunning Winner Sinks England

By 90Min
July 01, 2018

Belgium's Adnan Januzaj has been voted Man of the Moment for his performance in Belgium's 1-0 win over England in Kaliningrad on Thursday.

Januzaj scored a brilliant winning goal in a match otherwise devoid of quality, tricking his way past Danny Rose before curling in the only goal of the game past Jordan Pickford.

The goal meant that Belgium topped Group G to set up a meeting with Japan in Rostov on Monday, while England will face a trickier proposition against Colombia on Tuesday.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Januzaj was one of nine changes for Belgium as Roberto Martinez rested key men with a place in the knockout stages already secured for both sides.

Before Thursday, Januzaj had only ever played one minute of competitive football for Belgium and he had never scored for the national team. Many people were surprised to see him included in the squad at all.

Aside from the goal, he was not particularly impressive, but such a moment of class could not go ignored in a game where chances were few and far between.

59% of voters named Januzaj as Man of the Moment in an overwhelming victory for the former Manchester United man, who beat teammate Thorgan Hazard (17%) to the accolade.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek also received 17% of the vote, with Danny Rose further back on 7%.

Despite the goal, Januzaj is likely to return to the bench as Martinez brings back his full-strength side to face Japan.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)