Fans Name Adnan Januzaj as Man of the Moment for Belgium After Stunning Winner Sinks England

Belgium's Adnan Januzaj has been voted Man of the Moment for his performance in Belgium's 1-0 win over England in Kaliningrad on Thursday.

Januzaj scored a brilliant winning goal in a match otherwise devoid of quality, tricking his way past Danny Rose before curling in the only goal of the game past Jordan Pickford.

The goal meant that Belgium topped Group G to set up a meeting with Japan in Rostov on Monday, while England will face a trickier proposition against Colombia on Tuesday.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Januzaj was one of nine changes for Belgium as Roberto Martinez rested key men with a place in the knockout stages already secured for both sides.

Before Thursday, Januzaj had only ever played one minute of competitive football for Belgium and he had never scored for the national team. Many people were surprised to see him included in the squad at all.

Aside from the goal, he was not particularly impressive, but such a moment of class could not go ignored in a game where chances were few and far between.

59% of voters named Januzaj as Man of the Moment in an overwhelming victory for the former Manchester United man, who beat teammate Thorgan Hazard (17%) to the accolade.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek also received 17% of the vote, with Danny Rose further back on 7%.

Despite the goal, Januzaj is likely to return to the bench as Martinez brings back his full-strength side to face Japan.