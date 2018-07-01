Stoke Fans Display Their Gratitude as Defender Leaves Club After Five Years

Stoke City will say goodbye to a popular figure at the club this summer as defender Marc Muniesa completes his move to Spanish side Girona.

Signed from Barcelona in 2013, Muniesa struggled with injuries during his time at the Britannia Stadium but was still a well-liked figure around the club.

The Catalan centre-back spent last season on loan at Girona and will now make the move back to Spain a permanent one for an undisclosed fee.

After Muniesa posted a heartfelt message to the Potters on Twitter, fans and colleagues alike expressed their gratitude for the player's services and wished him well for the future.

sad day, what a guy, what a player, wishing you all the best Muni 🙌🏼❤️ — Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) June 27, 2018

See ya Muni, best of luck. We’ll always have that goal against Burnley!!! — Simon Deakin (@deakin366) June 27, 2018

I wish you the absolute best Marc.



M-m-m-marc Muniesaaaaa he played for City with Bojan and Moha do do do do dooooo. Well hopefully see you down the ground watching a game or 2 whenever you can.



We'll be with you 🔴⚪🔴⚪ — Gaz Hall 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@GazHall8) June 27, 2018

It was a pleasure to work with you Muni, all the best to you and your family for the future xxx — Chris Banks (@c_banks4) June 27, 2018

It was coming buy you can't help but feel sad that it's official 😪 One player who has always stayed connected with the fans both on and off the pitch even not playing as much as he would have liked. Thanks for being you Marc! I'm sure your song will still be belted out 💓⚽🙌 — ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿LeanneSCFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽ (@Leannewilliams1) June 27, 2018

All the best Marc 👏❤️ — ted (@prince_ted) June 27, 2018

Muniesa graduated from Barcelona's famous La Masia academy in 2009 and made four appearances in total for the La Liga champions before being signed by then-Stoke manager Mark Hughes in 2013. He made a total of 67 appearances in all competitions across four seasons at the club before being loaned out to Girona last summer.

The defender has been capped by Spain up to under-21 level and was part of the side which won the 2013 European Under-21 Championships. He has also represented the Catalonia national side on one occasion.

Meanwhile, Stoke are attempting to rebuild their squad ahead of their first season back in the Championship after their ten-year stay in the Premier League was brought to an end when they were relegated last season. The club recently hired Gary Rowett as their new manager after dispensing with the services of Paul Lambert.