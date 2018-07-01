Stoke Fans Display Their Gratitude as Defender Leaves Club After Five Years

July 01, 2018

Stoke City will say goodbye to a popular figure at the club this summer as defender Marc Muniesa completes his move to Spanish side Girona.

Signed from Barcelona in 2013, Muniesa struggled with injuries during his time at the Britannia Stadium but was still a well-liked figure around the club.

The Catalan centre-back spent last season on loan at Girona and will now make the move back to Spain a permanent one for an undisclosed fee.

After Muniesa posted a heartfelt message to the Potters on Twitter, fans and colleagues alike expressed their gratitude for the player's services and wished him well for the future.

Muniesa graduated from Barcelona's famous La Masia academy in 2009 and made four appearances in total for the La Liga champions before being signed by then-Stoke manager Mark Hughes in 2013. He made a total of 67 appearances in all competitions across four seasons at the club before being loaned out to Girona last summer.

The defender has been capped by Spain up to under-21 level and was part of the side which won the 2013 European Under-21 Championships. He has also represented the Catalonia national side on one occasion.

Meanwhile, Stoke are attempting to rebuild their squad ahead of their first season back in the Championship after their ten-year stay in the Premier League was brought to an end when they were relegated last season. The club recently hired Gary Rowett as their new manager after dispensing with the services of Paul Lambert.

