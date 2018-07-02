Barcelona Legend Advised Dutch Youth International to Make Move to Huddersfield Town

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Huddersfield Town have been busy in the transfer market so far this summer, and it has now been revealed that their latest signing was told to move the Yorkshire club by Netherlands coach and former Everton manager Ronald Koeman.

Juninho Bacuna, who made the switch from Dutch side FC Groningen to the Premier League for around £2m, said that spoke with the national team boss before securing the deal.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder joined the Terriers two weeks ago, as the youngster became David Wagner's fourth signing of the summer.

Football Oranje stated that the Netherlands Under-21 international told Dutch Media about the conversation that took place with the Barcelona icon.

He said: “With trainers like Art Langeler, Erwin van de Looi and Ronald Koeman I have talked about a possible transfer, I have played a few games in the Dutch Junior Team and want more.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

“Koeman told me he would keep an eye on me, so I thought their advice was very important, what Koeman said, 'go to a club where you can play, which is most important, not just for the money, but for your development. Go somewhere where you can become better as a footballer.'”

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has joined up with Terriers manager David Wagner and his side and will report to pre-season training in the next few days

