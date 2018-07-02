Bristol City Confirm the Signing of Highly-Rated Winger Hakeeb Adelakun From Scunthorpe United

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Championship outfit Bristol City have confirmed the signing of Scunthorpe United winger Hakeeb Adelakun on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old scored five goals and claimed 14 assists across all competitions last season, helping the Iron secure an impressive fifth place finish in League One.

But the 22-year-old, who spent time in the academy's at Crystal Palace and West Ham before joining Scunthorpe's Under-18 side in 2012, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at Ashton Gate, with the option of extending his deal by another 12 months, after becoming a free agent.

"Hakeeb is an exciting prospect, one I’m looking forward to working with," manager Lee Johnson told the club's official website.

"We have made numerous signings of his ilk, with various levels of success, but in my opinion, he has the potential to replicate the form displayed by Albert Adomah and Yannick Bolasie.

"If everything is aligned and his attitude is as we expect, he will go on to have a career in the top flight because he certainly has the talent."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Robins have already seen three first team players leave the club for roughly £20m, with Bobby Reid, Aden Flint and Hördur Magnússon moving either to the Premier League or abroad.

But the club have offset their departures with a number of signings already, of which Adelakun becomes their third. Adam Webster and Marley Watkins have also joined Bristol City this summer, while youngster Antoine Semenyo has been promoted to their senior squad.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)