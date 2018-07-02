Bristol City Confirm the Signing of Highly-Rated Winger Hakeeb Adelakun From Scunthorpe United

Championship outfit Bristol City have confirmed the signing of Scunthorpe United winger Hakeeb Adelakun on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old scored five goals and claimed 14 assists across all competitions last season, helping the Iron secure an impressive fifth place finish in League One.

But the 22-year-old, who spent time in the academy's at Crystal Palace and West Ham before joining Scunthorpe's Under-18 side in 2012, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at Ashton Gate, with the option of extending his deal by another 12 months, after becoming a free agent.

"Hakeeb is an exciting prospect, one I’m looking forward to working with," manager Lee Johnson told the club's official website.

"We have made numerous signings of his ilk, with various levels of success, but in my opinion, he has the potential to replicate the form displayed by Albert Adomah and Yannick Bolasie.

"If everything is aligned and his attitude is as we expect, he will go on to have a career in the top flight because he certainly has the talent."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

The Robins have already seen three first team players leave the club for roughly £20m, with Bobby Reid, Aden Flint and Hördur Magnússon moving either to the Premier League or abroad.

But the club have offset their departures with a number of signings already, of which Adelakun becomes their third. Adam Webster and Marley Watkins have also joined Bristol City this summer, while youngster Antoine Semenyo has been promoted to their senior squad.