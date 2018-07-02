Burnley Announce New Club Record Sponsorship Deal With LaBa360 Ahead of 2018/19 Season

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Burnley have announced a new club record shirt sponsorship deal with international gaming company LaBa360, which will adorn Clarets kits for several years in a 'multi-season' agreement.

As part of the deal, LaBa360 logos and branding will also be seen around Turf Moor, as well as on Burnley's online and social media platforms at home and abroad.

The Clarets have explained that "the new partnership is designed to enable Burnley Football Club to engage with a wider audience and expand a growing international fan base, while giving LaBa360 exposure in the most watched league in the world."

"We are proud and delighted to welcome LaBa360 on board," Burnley Commercial Director Anthony Fairclough told the club's official website.

"This is the largest financial deal in our history, and the third international company we have had as principal partner, which demonstrates the growing global appeal the club offers companies overseas thanks to our Premier League platform.

"We look forward to a very profitable relationship in the coming seasons."

Burnley will play European football for the first time in half a century in 2018/19 and are due to face Scottish club Aberdeen over two legs in the Europa League second qualifying round on 26th July and August 2 to kick off that continental adventure.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)