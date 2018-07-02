Burnley Announce New Club Record Sponsorship Deal With LaBa360 Ahead of 2018/19 Season

Burnley have announced a new club record shirt sponsorship deal with international gaming company LaBa360, which will adorn Clarets kits for several years in a 'multi-season' agreement.

As part of the deal, LaBa360 logos and branding will also be seen around Turf Moor, as well as on Burnley's online and social media platforms at home and abroad.

The Clarets have explained that "the new partnership is designed to enable Burnley Football Club to engage with a wider audience and expand a growing international fan base, while giving LaBa360 exposure in the most watched league in the world."

"We are proud and delighted to welcome LaBa360 on board," Burnley Commercial Director Anthony Fairclough told the club's official website.

"This is the largest financial deal in our history, and the third international company we have had as principal partner, which demonstrates the growing global appeal the club offers companies overseas thanks to our Premier League platform.

"We look forward to a very profitable relationship in the coming seasons."

Burnley will play European football for the first time in half a century in 2018/19 and are due to face Scottish club Aberdeen over two legs in the Europa League second qualifying round on 26th July and August 2 to kick off that continental adventure.