Liverpool Reportedly Set to Make an Offer for Dejan Lovren's Croatian Teammate

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Croatia’s World Cup star Domagoj Vida (via Turkish Football).

The Besiktas defender has impressed for his international side at the World Cup so far having played three of his Croatia's four games in the competition.

JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a first-team defender to partner Virgil van Dijk with Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan failing to convince Jurgen Klopp that they could be regular starters.

And Vida’s performances for his country have caught the attention from clubs in the north west with Everton also reportedly interested.

Turkish outlet Sabah had reported that Everton had made an opening £11.5m bid for the 29-year-old after his performances have seen him emerge as one of the surprise stars of this World Cup.

And Turkish TV channel A Spor is claiming that Liverpool have also made a bid of around £12m for Dejan Lovren’s centre back partner, although it is understood that the Turkish club would only be willing to part with the player for a fee of around £18m.

Vida has four years left on his current deal with Besiktas having just joined the club in January following a five year spell with Dynamo Kyiv. He made 13 appearances in his first season with Besiktas, scoring one goal.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Although it is understood that any incoming deals will have to wait until after the World Cup as Jurgen Klopp looks to add to his squad.