Loris Karius Set to Remain as Liverpool's Starting Goalkeeper as Klopp Drops Alisson Interest

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to drop his pursuit of Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker, putting his trust back in Loris Karius as his man between the sticks.

The Brazilian goalkeeper, who is currently at the World Cup with the national squad, has been heavily linked with the Reds this summer, with both Chelsea and Real Madrid also in the running to get his signature.

VI-Images/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, however, Klopp has decided to give up his chase for the Serie A man and stick with his current no.1 in German goalkeeper Karius - despite the fact that the player received death threats from a minority of his own fans.



It appeared almost certain that Karius would be replaced after being at fault for two goals in Liverpool's 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, however it seems that his manager will give him a second chance.

It has been rumoured that it would cost around £80m for Alisson's services and, as the Reds have already purchased Brazilian midfielder Fabinho for around £44m, they may not be so keen to pay such a high price.







The 25-year-old Roma goalkeeper played in 49 matches for his club last season, helping his team reach the Champions League semi-finals, where they lost out to Liverpool.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

He has since been the starting goalkeeper for the Brazilian squad at the World Cup, where they have so far managed to qualify from the group stage and secure a place in the last-16 against Mexico.