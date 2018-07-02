Wolves Confirm Midfielder Ruben Neves Has Signed New 5-Year Deal Ahead of Premier League Return

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Newly-promoted Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced the signing of Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves to a new five-year deal.

The 21-year-old joined the English outfit from Porto last year, coming in for a reported club-record fee of £15.8m.

His exploits in the Championship last season saw Wolves return to the top flight at the end of last season and he has since agreed a new deal with the club, which they announced via their official website on Monday.

"Supporters’ and players’ player of the season Ruben Neves has committed his long-term future to Wolves," the West Midlands side confirmed. "The 21-year-old has signed a new and improved five-year contract which sees him extend his stay at Molineux until 2023."

Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell claims the player is fully deserving of his new deal and he hopes he can have as big an impact in the Premier League as he did in the Championship last term.

“Ruben has been an absolutely outstanding addition to the squad since his arrival last summer and is thoroughly deserving of his new deal,” Thelwell declared.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

“It is no secret that there has been interest from other clubs, but Ruben is very mature for his age, incredibly level-headed, and loves being a part of the Wolves family.

“He and his young family have settled very well in the area and he was very keen to continue his journey with Wolves into the top flight and beyond.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

“Ruben has taken everything in his stride since joining us, and I am positive he will continue his form into next season and have a huge impact on the Premier League.”

