AC Milan Have Opened Negotiations to Sign Midfielder Leandro Paredes From Zenit St Petersburg

July 03, 2018

AC Milan have reportedly entered negotiations to sign midfielder Leandro Paredes from Russian club Zenit St Petersburg. 

According to Gianlucadimarzio.comtalks have now opened up between the 24-year-old and the Serie A outfit on a possible deal, though the sticking point might come down to Paredes' high wage demands.

Paredes started his career playing for Argentine side Boca Juniors before moving to Serie A club Chievo Verona in 2014. 

The defensive midfielder would bounce around several clubs on various loans and transfers over the next few years, including stints at Roma and Empoli.

In 2017 Paredes joined Zenit for 23m from Roma. Last season he played in 39 matches across all competitions for the Russian giants, scoring six goals and assisting on a further 11.

Paredes has also been linked with several other clubs including Real Madrid, so Milan will hope to move quickly for the Argentina international.

This summer he was announced in Argentina's initial 35 man squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia but did not make the final cut. 

Paredes scored five goals and created another eight in the Russian Premier League last season as he helped Zenit to a 5th-placed finish in the table. 

