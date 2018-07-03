Al-Nasr Confirm Capture of Crystal Palace Midfielder Yohan Cabaye on Two-Year Deal

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Al-Nasr have completed the signing of Yohan Cabaye from Crystal Palace on a two-year deal, after his contract expired at Selhurst Park.

The 32-year-old has been linked with a few away from the Premier League for a number of months after contract negotiations stalled with Palace whilst they fought for their Premier League survival.

Cabaye was among the highest earners at Selhurst Park, and it's believed the Palace hierarchy had looked to offer the former Newcastle midfielder reduced terms, owing to his advancing years.

The Frenchman has opted to move on however, with Al-Nasr, who play in the UAE Arabian Gulf League, confirming his signature in a post on their official Twitter account.

Cabaye's move brings an end to a three year stay with the Eagles, where he made 106 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 goals. He had signed for the club in 2015 from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, where he had failed to establish as a first-team regular after a big money move from Newcastle.

He will now continue his career over in the Middle East, where he will wear the number seven shirt, becoming the club's marquee player in the process.

News of his departure will come somewhat as a blow to Palace supporters, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek having already departed the midfield ranks at Palace after his loan spell from Chelsea came to an end.

