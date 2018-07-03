Atletico Madrid Confirm Signing of Argentinian Starlet Nehuen Perez on Deal Until 2024

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Spanish supremos Atletico Madrid have confirmed reaching a six-year deal with Argentinian youngster Nehuen Perez, who comes in from Argentino Juniors.

The 18-year-old landed in Spain on Tuesday morning ahead of the signing of a long-term deal with the Europa League winners and didn't have a whole lot to say, simply stating that he was very happy.

Atletico are said to have paid €2.7m for the young defender, also agreeing a sell-on fee with the South American side.

"Our club has reached an agreement with the Argentinos Juniors for the transfer of Nehuen Perez," Los Rojiblancos announced via their official website

"The defender signs a contract for six seasons that will bind him to our club until June 30, 2024.


"In the Spanish capital, he passed a medical examination to later sign his new contract that links him to our club for the next six seasons."

Perez had travelled to Russia with Jorge Sampaoli and his Argentina squad, functioning as a sparring player for La Albiceleste. 

Image by Kavan Flavius

He will hope to be given the opportunity to show his worth in La Liga next season by playing regular minutes for Diego Simeone's side.

