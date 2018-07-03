Bayern Munich Reportedly Looking to Snap Up Manchester United's Anthony Martial This Summer

Bayern Munich are reportedly expressing their interest in signing Manchester United's Anthony Martial this summer, amidst uncertainty surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

After a disappointing 2017/18 season where he failed to nail down a place in United's starting XI, Martial is said to be looking for a move elsewhere this summer, with the view of getting more first team minutes. He made 45 appearances in all competitions but many of those were cameo appearances off of the bench.

Philippe Lamboley, his agent, also confirmed that Martial has no intention of remaining at United in no uncertain terms whilst speaking to RMC Sport (via the Daily Star).

“After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Now, according to the Daily Star, Bayern Munich are looking to bring Martial over to the Bundesliga this summer. The German giants have reportedly already held secret talks with the 22-year-old's representatives.





Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has not explicitly denied the rumours, but suggested that if any progress is made with the negotiations then everyone would be made aware.

Sportdirektor @Brazzo über @AnthonyMartial: „Diese Sachen mit den Verhandlungen sind interne Sachen, die wir nicht nach außen diskutieren. Wenn es was zu verkünden gibt, werden wir das tun.” Phrasenschwein: Ein Dementi klingt anders. @SPORT1 #FCBayern #ManUtd #Manu — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 2, 2018

"These things with the negotiations are internal things that we do not discuss externally. If there is anything to proclaim, we will do so."

Martial's future at Manchester United seems as though it may be coming to an end, but his destination this summer is anyone's guess. The French forward is said to be worth around £70m and it may take a lot to convince United to allow him to move to a European rival. There may be many more twists in this transfer saga yet.