Bayern Munich Reportedly Looking to Snap Up Manchester United's Anthony Martial This Summer

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Bayern Munich are reportedly expressing their interest in signing Manchester United's Anthony Martial this summer, amidst uncertainty surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

After a disappointing 2017/18 season where he failed to nail down a place in United's starting XI, Martial is said to be looking for a move elsewhere this summer, with the view of getting more first team minutes. He made 45 appearances in all competitions but many of those were cameo appearances off of the bench.

Philippe Lamboley, his agent, also confirmed that Martial has no intention of remaining at United in no uncertain terms whilst speaking to RMC Sport (via the Daily Star). 

“After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United."

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Now, according to the Daily Star, Bayern Munich are looking to bring Martial over to the Bundesliga this summer. The German giants have reportedly already held secret talks with the 22-year-old's representatives.  


Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has not explicitly denied the rumours, but suggested that if any progress is made with the negotiations then everyone would be made aware.

"These things with the negotiations are internal things that we do not discuss externally. If there is anything to proclaim, we will do so." 

Martial's future at Manchester United seems as though it may be coming to an end, but his destination this summer is anyone's guess. The French forward is said to be worth around £70m and it may take a lot to convince United to allow him to move to a European rival. There may be many more twists in this transfer saga yet. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)