Cavani Injury Update Offers Mixed News for Uruguay Fans Ahead of France Quarter Final Clash

Uruguay star Edinson Cavani looks unlikely to feature for his country in their quarter final encounter with France following an injury he picked up during the side's win over Portugal.

A tweet sent out by the official Uruguay Twitter account did not confirm nor deny that the 31-year-old was definitely out of action, but claimed that he was 'in pain' and continuing his rehabilitation process.

Informe de Sanidad de la AUF sobre situación sanitaria de Edinson Cavani. pic.twitter.com/B4F6uw1Cgt — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) July 2, 2018

It did say, however, that there was no tear to a muscle, meaning that there may still be a slim chance of seeing the forward back in action before the end of the World Cup.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker has so far scored three times in the World Cup, including both goals during Uruguay's 2-1 win over Portugal in the last sixteen, but he limped off shortly after his second goal.

His absence would be a huge blow for Uruguay, with the striker seen as the star of the side along with Luis Suarez.

Cavani has 45 goals and 105 caps in total for his country, and France will surely be delighted if it turns out that he doesn't recover in time for the mouthwatering quarter final tie.

Edinson Cavani struggled to make it down from his hotel room this morning.



Tests on the severity of his injury have already been done and an update is expected soon. pic.twitter.com/fwd7ZJ89hO — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) July 2, 2018

It remains to be seen who Uruguay will turn to to replace Cavani if, as expected, he is out for the game, with Girona forward Christhian Stuani and Celta Vigo's Maximiliano Gomez both possible options to start alongside Suarez.