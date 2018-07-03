England and Colombia complete the World Cup's round of 16 when they meet in Moscow on Tuesday.

Led by Golden Boot race leader Harry Kane, England finished second in Group G behind Belgium, with wins over Tunisia and Panama. The Three Lions are dreaming of a first World Cup title since 1966, but they'll have to tame a Colombia side that rounded into form as the group stage went on.

Los Cafeteros bounced back from a World Cup-opening loss to win Group H, led by playmakers James Rodriguez and Juan Quintero and a stout defense led by Davinson Sanchez and Yerry Mina. James enters as an injury question, after being subbed off after 30 minutes in the group finale vs. Senegal.

The winner will face either Switzerland or Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, Telemundo

