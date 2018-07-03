Gabi Travels to Qatar to Seal Atletico Exit Ahead of Farewell Press Conference in Madrid

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Atletico Madrid captain Gabi travelled to Qatar on Monday ahead of his proposed moved to Al Sadd where he is set to join forces with former La Liga adversary and Barcelona legend Xavi, who himself has recently signed a new two-year contract with the Gulf club.

Al Sadd publicly welcomed the Europa League winning captain on Twitter after he touched down at Doha airport having been given permission from Atletico to negotiate his exit.

It has been reported in recent days that Gabi will sign a three-year contract that Al Sadd, who finished second in the Qatari Stars League in 2017/18, that will earn him around €19m over the course of the deal - around €6.3m per season.

The 34-year-old's trip to Qatar to finalise his move was only brief as Atletico have confirmed that he has already returned to Spain, with a farewell press conference to be held in the auditorium of the club's Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Tuesday.

The transfer to Al Sadd brings to an end Madrid-born Gabi's second spell at Atletico.

He had initially risen through the club's youth ranks, becoming a first team regular in 2005 before a move to Real Zaragoza two years later. The player subsequently returned to Atletico in 2011 and won the Copa del Rey in his second season back and La Liga in his third.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Gabi additionally captained Atletico in Champions League finals in 2014 and 2016, putting in a heroic performance in the former and coming within seconds of being able to lift the club's first ever European Cup title. He lifted the Europa League as skipper just a few weeks ago.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)