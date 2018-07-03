Huddersfield Town Eye Move for Former Chelsea Starlet But Face Competition From La Liga Side

David Wagner's Huddersfield Town are being linked with a move for French winger Gael Kakuta in a deal that could bring him back to the Premier League, three years after his Chelsea career came to an end.

The Terriers could be set to hijack a deal for the 27-year-old, according to media reports in France. Kakuta spent last season on loan at French outfit Amiens SC from Hebei China Fortune, with the Ligue 1 side interested in making a permanent move this summer.

But despite both parties reportedly agreeing a deal worth between €3m and €4m, French outlet L'Equipe claim the player is struggling to agree personal terms.

Born in Lille, Kakuta was a youth product of Lens, moving to Chelsea in 2007, however he only featured 16 times over a six year spell with the London club.





The report goes on to say it could open the door for Huddersfield to swoop ahead of their second successive Premier League campaign.

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/GettyImages

Other reports believe that Spanish outfit Léganes are closely monitoring the situation and could be set to make an offer themselves.



Kakuta is also an international teammate of Elias Kachunga having switched allegiances from France to the DR Congo last year.