Molde FK Confirm Arrival of Leeds Forward Pawel Cibicki On Season Long Loan

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Molde FK have confined the arrival of Leeds forward Pawel Cibicki on a season long loan from the Yorkshire outfit. The Swede failed to make much of an impact in his debut campaign at Elland Road last season, and has returned to Scandanavia in order to get some valuable minutes under his belt.

Cibicki arrived into England last year looking to break into the English leagues following a four year stint with Malmo. However, it wasn't to be. Instead, the now 24-year-old didn't impress, and only managed to rack up seven appearances for the club as they failed to gain promotion into the Premier League.

But now, it seems he's being given another chance to rejuvenate his career with a loan spell with Molde. Confirmed on the club's official website, Cibicki is described by his new manager - a familiar name in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - as "an offensive player with skills other than those in the squad now."

"A boy who needs to restart his career after good years in Malmo together with Magnus and Jo Inge. Magnus has helped and sold Molde and MFK for us and I look forward to seeing Pawel in blue and white."

Cibicki will be available to start playing for his new side as of July 19 - when the Norweigen transfer window reopens half way through the season.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Molde currently sit fourth in the Norwegian Eliteserien table, three points behind third placed Ranheim, and only eight away from league leaders Brann. The on-loan Leeds man will be looking to help his new side break into the top three in the hunt for European football.

