Sergio Ramos Vows to Play for Spain With 'White Beard' & Opens Up About Bitter Zidane Departure

July 03, 2018

Spain captain Sergio Ramos has appeared to confirm his intentions to keep playing for the national side for the foreseeable future, and says he wants to continue until at least the next World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

The 32-year-old has won 156 caps for his country, and with fellow veteran Andres Iniesta confirming his retirement from international football following Spain's shock defeat to Russia in the World Cup, there were rumours that Ramos would possibly follow suit. Gerard Pique could also follow, but it's yet to be confirmed by the player himself since their exit.

However, speaking to the press after the game, as reported by ESPN, Ramos seemed philosophical about the failure of La Roja in the tournament, and confirmed his desire to continue representing his country.

"I am not in favour of many changes," he said. "This is not the end of a cycle, Pique and Iniesta are players who have been very important, but other people are coming up strongly from below.

"This team has a very good youth system, players with a lot of personality. I would like to keep going many more years. I am leaving this World Cup with a terrible pain. I feel obliged to reach Qatar with a white beard."

Taking to social media, Ramos also broke his silence about the shock departure of his former club manager Zinedine Zidane from Real Madrid, and admitted it was a difficult end to a mixed campaign for the club.

Writing on his personal Instagram, Ramos said: "With Real Madrid it was a season with lows, that is certainly true, but also one great high. In domestic competitions we were unsuccessful, but we conquered Europe winning the Champions League for the third year in a row, which was an historic achievement."

(1/2) Hoy termina nuestra temporada y como cualquiera, hago balance. No penséis que no analizamos las cosas y no somos conscientes de nuestros errores y aciertos. Lo somos, y más por el peso que tienen en el estado de ánimo de todos aquellos que nos seguís y apoyáis. Lo vivimos con ilusión y con enorme responsabilidad. Con el @realmadrid ha sido una temporada con sombras, bien es cierto, y con una gran luz. Las competiciones domésticas se nos atragantaron, pero volver a conquistar la @championsleague , por tercera vez consecutiva, ha sido un logro histórico. La despedida de @zidane fue un postre amargo, pero cada uno es libre de tomar sus decisiones. Agradecimiento infinito a nuestro míster. ••• Today our season ends and it's time to look back on the season as a whole. Don't think we don't analyse things and that we're not conscious of our mistakes and of what we got right. We are, and all the more because of the difference it makes to all of you who follow us and support us. We live everything with passion and with responsibility. With @realmadrid it was a season with lows, that is certainly true, but also one great high. In domestic competitions we were unsuccessful, but we conquered Europe winning the @Championsleague for the third year in a row, which was an historic achievement. @Zidane’s goodbye was a bitter way to follow it up but everyone is free to make their own decisions. We'll be forever thankful to our coach.

A post shared by Sergio Ramos (@sergioramos) on

"Zidane’s goodbye was a bitter way to follow it up but everyone is free to make their own decisions. We'll be forever thankful to our coach."

