Stoke Confirm Signing of Adam Federici From Bournemouth on Two-Year Deal

Stoke City have completed their third signing of the summer with the capture of goalkeeper Adam Federici from Bournemouth.

The 33-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Potters, and moves to the bet365 on the same day as fellow goalkeeper Lee Grant moves to Manchester United.

Stoke manager Gary Rowett is delighted to have secured Federici's services, with a statement on the club's official website containing some positive words from the Derby boss.

"Adam is a player with bags of experience, with Reading notably and Bournemouth as well.

“He’s an excellent professional, great trainer and a very good goalkeeper who we see as one of three senior keepers who need to be pushing each other. I’m really pleased that we have been able to bring him into the club.”

Federici has been third choice at the Vitality Stadium for the past couple of seasons, having vied with Asmir Begovic and Artur Boruc for a starting berth down on the south coast. The Australian goalkeeper brings a wealth of Championship experience to the club however, having enjoyed a successful ten year stay with Reading earlier in his career.

He will provide competition for current incumbent Jack Butland in the Stoke City goal, there are rumours abound that the England goalkeeper, currently on World Cup duty in Russia, will be seeking a move away from the club following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

A potential move for Butland would come as a huge boost to the chances of Federici nailing down a first-team spot, with the Australian keen for game time after making just eight league appearances during the last three years.

Federici is the third player to arrive since Rowett took charge of the club, following in the footsteps of Benik Afobe and Oghenekaro Etebo.