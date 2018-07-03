Turkish Giants Besiktas Eye Up Bargain Double Bid for Forgotten Liverpool Striking Duo

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Turkish side Besiktas are reportedly preparing a bid to bring Liverpool strikers Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi to Istanbul this summer, and feel confident that they will be able to convince the Merseyside club to sell the two out of favour players.

That is according to Turkish publication A Spor, who believe that Besiktas are looking to replace their ex-Manchester City and Middlesbrough forward Alvaro Negredo, who is rumoured to be moving on this summer.

Sturridge has not played for Liverpool since December 2017, and was sent out on a largely unsuccessful loan spell to relegated side West Bromwich Albion for the second half of the season, making only six appearances and failing to find the back of the net.

He continues to be plagued by injury problems, but this doesn't appear to put off Besiktas, and still at the age of only 28, the club may feel he is worth the gamble. A sticking point may be the transfer fee, with Besiktas reportedly willing to pay around £10m but Liverpool wanting £15m.

Origi, meanwhile, spent last season on loan at German side VfL Wolfsburg. Despite a promising start, where he scored four times in his first nine games, he has also struggled to make an impact, and he looks highly unlikely to have a future at Liverpool. 

Besiktas are allegedly willing to pay around £6m for Origi, but it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will attempt to negotiate a higher fee. 

Selim Sudheimer/GettyImages

With attacking stars in the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane among the Liverpool ranks, both Sturridge and Origi will no doubt feel it will be impossible to break into the first team, and the Reds are surely looking to offload their deadwood as quickly as possible.

It is unclear yet whether any other clubs will also be looking for a potential cut price bargain for Sturridge or Origi.

