Blaise Matuidi Wants Cristiano Ronaldo to Join Him at Juventus Amid Astonishing Rumours

Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has admitted that he would be happy if Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Serie A champions, amid reports that Ronaldo is set for a spectacular departure from Real Madrid.

Speculation has been mounting that Juventus have prepared an enormous bid to lure Cristiano Ronaldo to Turin, and Matuidi was asked for his opinion on the links during a press conference ahead of France's World Cup clash with Uruguay.

The French midfielder is quoted by Portuguese outlet O Jogo as saying: "I'm not going to lie it would be just great.

"It would be great to have one of the best players in the world with Juventus in the same club that I am."





However, he was quick to move on from the rumours, preferring to speak about his country's upcoming quarter final match with Uruguay, for which Matuidi will be suspended as a result of accumulating too many yellow cards.

As for Ronaldo's move to Juventus, O Jogo claim that the deal is already agreed to, and Ronaldo has already accepted the proposal. Juventus are reportedly set to pay Real Madrid a fee of €100m.





O Jogo claim to have received information that Ronaldo will sign a four-year contract in Turin and will be paid €30m per year after tax, totalling €120m overall. This means Ronaldo will receive a salary of around €60m per year, as Italian tax rates are at around 50 percent.

Should this prove to be correct, Juventus will be spending €240m on wages, alongside €100m in transfer fees, totalling €340m, which translates to around £300m.





Any deal for Ronaldo would certainly be a huge one, but the Portuguese star is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world. He has netted 450 goals for Real Madrid in 438 appearances and would certainly improve any team.

He captained his Portuguese side during their impressive World Cup campaign, scoring four goals in as many matches and looking very strong throughout. However, his side were defeated by France's future opponents, Uruguay, in the round of 16.