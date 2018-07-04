Crystal Palace Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey Signs New 3-Year Contract at Selhurst Park

Wales international Wayne Hennessey has put pen to paper on a new three-year contract with Crystal Palace, the south London club have confirmed.

The 31-year-old joined the club in 2014 following his impressive performances for Wolverhampton Wanderers, and he has gone on to make 106 appearances with the Eagles, keeping 28 clean sheets.

"I’m really happy to commit my future to the club," Hennessey told the club's official website. "I’ve always said how much I enjoy playing football here and the way we ended last season shows what we’re capable of achieving as a team.

"Now I just want to concentrate on preparing for the new season and play my part in helping the club push on to the next level."

Hennessey has largely faced competition from veteran goalkeeper Julián Speroni for a place in Crystal Palace's first team in recent years, but the arrival of Vicente Guaita from Spanish side Getafe will offer even more competition for places at Selhurst Park next season.

The former Valencia shot-stopper remains the club's only signing so far this summer, but a number of familiar faces have left Roy Hodgson's ranks ahead of the new campaign.

Kevork Djansezian/GettyImages

Damien Delaney has returned to Ireland to join Cork City, while Yohan Cabaye has also left on a free transfer to join Dubai based Al-Nasr in the UAE Gulf League. Chung-Yong Lee, Diego Cavalieri and Bakary Sako have also left Crystal Palace but they are currently free agents.