Fabinho Opens Up on Liverpool Transfer as Reds' Pre-Season Training Begins in Earnest

Liverpool signing Fabinho has revealed his excitement over starting a new chapter of his career at Anfield this week.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, the 24-year-old, who signed for the Jurgen Klopp’s side early in this transfer window for AS Monaco, call the prospect of representing the club a 'huge honour'.

Fabinho stated: "I've been following the club closely in the last few years and they've improved greatly under Jürgen Klopp.

"He's said I might play in a few different positions but the plan is to use me in midfield and I'm available to play wherever he needs me. He left the best possible impression.

"He told me the calendar is demanding in England and that he needs players like me. It was a huge honour to hear such a compliment and that's what I wanted for my career - a move to a big club that knew they could count on me."

The Brazilian continued, stating: "[The day I signed] was party day! [My wife and I] were both smiling at everything. I was really anxious during all of the negotiations, so when it was time for me to sign the contract I couldn't have been happier - a dream come true.

"A club with Liverpool's history wants you? Come on, you just pack your bags and go! It will be an honour to wear the famous red shirt. For a club like Liverpool, a good season means trophies.

"Perhaps we can win the Champions League; we were so close to winning it last season. I'm optimistic about the future and I'm looking forward to winning a lot of titles with Liverpool."

Fabinho made 42 appearances for AS Monaco in all competitions throughout last season’s campaign, contributing with eight goals and three assists.

AS Monaco finished the season in second place in Ligue 1, but the defensive midfielder has made the move to Liverpool, who ended their Premier League campaign in fourth place.