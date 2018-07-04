Former Tottenham Striker Urges Gareth Southgate to Drop Kyle Walker Ahead of Sweden Game

By 90Min
July 04, 2018

Former Tottenham striker Mido believes that Kyle Walker should be dropped for the upcoming quarter final against Sweden, and replaced by Spurs defensive midfielder Eric Dier.

Walker has started three of England's four matches in the World Cup so far, playing in a back three with John Stones and Harry Maguire. Despite it not being his natural position, Walker has had a number of steady performances, his pace proving invaluable for the England back line. Dier, on the other hand, has started just one match, the final group game against Belgium. 

VI-Images/GettyImages

However, Mido believes that Southgate should take a risk and start Dier in the back three ahead of Walker.

Many other pundits and England fans have felt that Dier has looked slightly off the pace playing for England, appearing far from his best. Whilst at the same time it would be odd for Gareth Southgate to make such a drastic change to his back line considering their success so far in this tournament. 


Dier has only played with Stones and Maguire in a back three for the sum total of seven minutes, at the end of the Colombia match

That said, Mido could be right about Walker's pace being unnecessary against a physical Sweden side which likes to get the ball into the box early, through crosses and long throws. Of course, the decision remains in the hands of the ever reliable Gareth Southgate

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)