Former Tottenham Striker Urges Gareth Southgate to Drop Kyle Walker Ahead of Sweden Game

Former Tottenham striker Mido believes that Kyle Walker should be dropped for the upcoming quarter final against Sweden, and replaced by Spurs defensive midfielder Eric Dier.

Walker has started three of England's four matches in the World Cup so far, playing in a back three with John Stones and Harry Maguire. Despite it not being his natural position, Walker has had a number of steady performances, his pace proving invaluable for the England back line. Dier, on the other hand, has started just one match, the final group game against Belgium.



However, Mido believes that Southgate should take a risk and start Dier in the back three ahead of Walker.



Eric Dier will be much better if he starts for #ENG they looked much more solid when he came on last night!! True he is not as quick as Walker but better defender and much better on the ball!! — Mido (@midoahm) July 4, 2018

Many other pundits and England fans have felt that Dier has looked slightly off the pace playing for England, appearing far from his best. Whilst at the same time it would be odd for Gareth Southgate to make such a drastic change to his back line considering their success so far in this tournament.





Dier has only played with Stones and Maguire in a back three for the sum total of seven minutes, at the end of the Colombia match

That said, Mido could be right about Walker's pace being unnecessary against a physical Sweden side which likes to get the ball into the box early, through crosses and long throws. Of course, the decision remains in the hands of the ever reliable Gareth Southgate

