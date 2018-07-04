Jesse Lingard Makes Brilliant Bet With Fan if He Scores in World Cup Quarter Final vs Sweden

Manchester United and England star Jesse Lingard has more than one reason to score against Sweden in the World Cup quarter final on Saturday.





Not only is England's place in a first World Cup semi final in his lifetime up for grabs, his celebration will be immortalised on a fan's arm who has promised to have JLingz tattooed on him if he does.

No mum, I’m not coming home. It’s... pic.twitter.com/VdFHVoEfTI — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 3, 2018

Lingard netted in the group stage win over Panama, the Three Lions' best goal of the World Cup so far, and has earned a reputation of scoring important goals at club level.

A fan operating @manunitedmedia propositioned Lingard on Twitter after the historic penalty shootout win over Colombia on Tuesday night, saying, "Right, if you score against Sweden I’ll get your celebration added to my current sleeve. Deal?"

You’ve got yourself a deal... https://t.co/GvommuSblM — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 4, 2018

"You've got yourself a deal," came the reply from the United man.

Lingard has started three of England's four games at this World Cup, only missing the Group G decider against Belgium for which manager Gareth Southgate rested his strongest side.

The 25-year-old, who only made his senior international debut towards the end of Euro 2016, is part of fresh generation of English players at their first major tournament, with a lack of past failure seeming to play to their advantage despite an equal lack of experience.

The same can be said of Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jordan Pickford, while the likes of John Stones and Marcus Rashford had only been peripheral background figures in the heartbreak at Euro 2016.

England's quarter final will be played on Saturday in Samara (3pm BST).