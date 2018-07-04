Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Calls for One-Off UK Bank Holiday if England Win World Cup

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for a one-off UK bank holiday should England go all the way in Russia this summer and win the World Cup.

England moved a step closer to the ultimate goal with an historic penalty shootout win over Colombia on Tuesday night - their first in a World Cup tournament - and it could mean an extra day off work, even for people in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland if Corbyn gets his way.

"We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but I think it is the case that Jeremy believes that if England were to win the World Cup there should be a public bank holiday in celebration," a Labour spokesperson is quoted as saying by various media outlets.

"The World Cup is a very special international competition. It's something that brings people together on a very large scale and we need recognition of that and recognition of the importance of football in the country."

England fans celebrating Dier’s penalty! pic.twitter.com/jN8ylTwmFP — FIFA World Cup (@WorIdCupUpdates) July 3, 2018

The only problem with the idea is that Corbyn's Labour party, who have proposed four additional annual bank holidays in the UK for St George's Day, St Andrew's Day, St David's Day and St Patrick's Day, are not in government and would need to convince Prime Minister Theresa May.

May's Conservative party has not revealed any such plans.

It remains to be seen if they will now that Arsenal fan Corbyn has put the pressure. But cashing in on an enormous potential feel good factor could be too good an opportunity to miss for a short-term boost in approval given the nightmare of the last two years.

Watch this space.