Paris Saint-Germain Reportedly View Chelsea Star N'Golo Kante as a Priority This Summer

After being rumoured for months, we finally have confirmation that French giants PSG are making it a 'priority' to acquire to signature of Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer.

Broken by French outlet L'Equipe yesterday, PSG have put the midfielder top of their list for signings and sporting director Antero Henrique believes Kante is the marquee signing the French champions require.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Sources close to the club had claimed months ago that the French side had already made contact with Kante and his agent, who had held discussions with Henrique over a potential move as interest grew.

Recently appointed manager Thomas Tuchel is also said to want Kante to feature in his new side for the upcoming season, as he attempts to make further strides in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old has a contract at Stamford Bridge until 2021 and the French side would reportedly have the offer a fee of £80m upwards in order to prize Kante away from Chelsea. With Thiago Motta powers looking to be waning and Adrien Rabiot also being linked in a swap deal, its easy to see why Kante would solve a big headache for PSG.

Though the report from L'Equipe also states that a deal would be 'complex' given the clubs other targets this summer, and the big looming uncertainty of a potential breach of Financial Fair Play which would incur a transfer ban which would cripple the club's summer business.

Kante is currently at the World Cup with the French national side who are preparing for a quarter final clash with Uruguay on Friday in Nizhny Novgorod.