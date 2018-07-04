VIDEO: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Breaks Arsenal Club Record on First Day of Pre-Season

Arsenal striker Perre Emerick Aubameyang has set a club record during the squad's pre-season fitness tests - impressing new manager Unai Emery right off the bat. The Gabon international was joined by a handful of teammates who didn't make it to the World Cup this summer for their first day back at work.

It will have been a long month or so for those stuck at home this summer (well, stuck on holiday, rather than going to Russia, and taking a stab at the World Cup). However, the break offers a chance to take a period of rest after a long season, ready to come back relaxed and ready to go again.

For some, physical brilliance seems to come easier than it does to others. Imagine Per Mertesacker racing Usain Bolt, for example.

One such individual that was certainly smiled upon for his natural physical prowess was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - one of the fastest players in the Premier League, and he's proven his worth by breaking a club record in his first day back.

The first session at London Colney was to assess each individual, and see where their bodies were at. One such test was that of the one-legged triple jump - designed to test a player's strength and flexibility.

Aubameyang scored an impressive 7.97m (as shown in a video uploaded to Arsenal's YouTube channel. Upon hearing the number, an off screen voice reveals that the striker's score is actually a club record - and the news is met with a celebratory fist pump from Auba.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Emery would surely be impressed. The former Borussia Dortmund striker doesn't necessarily cut the figure of the kind of person that would put an apple on his teacher's desk, but impressing his new boss straight away will have been great news.