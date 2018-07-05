5 of the Best Fan Chants in Russia

The 2018 World Cup in Russia is well under way, and it's been an absolute cracker so far. There have been shocking results, six goal thrillers, VAR drama, and we expect more of the same as the tournament nears the business end.





While the teams and players will make all the headlines, the fans play an important part in the tournament too, providing the support the players need to make that extra effort in the pursuit of the ultimate footballing glory.

So here's five of the best World Cup fan chants we've had at this year's tournament so far...

Iceland

Who needs a wordy chant full of jokes and jibes when you can have the Thunder Clap?!

Iceland have become notorious for their mighty chant, which blows all opposition out of the park with its power and immediacy.

England

A golden oldie. England's classic 'Football's Coming Home' seems to be having quite the revival during the 2018 World Cup, with fans of all ages belting out the 1996 classic.

The Three Lions will be desperate to win their first major tournament since 1966, and Gareth Southgate's plucky group of youngsters will need a strong showing from the fans to spur them on to glory in Russia.

Australia

The travelling Socceroos contingent have been in exceptional form off the terraces this summer, belting out a series of witty chants throughout every one of their games in Russia.





The fans have sang sing-along classics and even celebrated VAR with a cracking tongue-in-cheek chant.

Peru

Arguably the most passionate fans at the tournament, the Peruvian contingent were in fine voice for their opening games, proving to be a more than adequate 12th man.





Their vocal performance was superb, with chants of support for the national team highlighting the Southern American nation's intense passion for the beautiful game.

Senegal

Senegal's fans have comprehensively out-chanted their opposition supporters during every game of the tournament so far.

Equipped with a selection of horns, drums and bells, the Senegal fans have brought colour and fun to the World Cup in abundance. On top of that, their mass cleaning of the stadiums following their games (likewise, Japan) has been widely praised as excellent fan conduct.

