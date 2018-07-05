Arsenal Youngster Gedion Zelalem Returns to Training After 13-Month Injury Layoff

Arsenal youngster Gedion Zelalem has returned to full training with Arsenal's under-23 side after a considerable length of time spent on the sidelines.

The 21-year-old has spent 13 months on the sidelines after rupturing his cruciate ligaments near the tail end of the 2016/17 season while playing at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup with the United States side.

After a long period of absence, during which Arsenal fans were given virtually no news on the midfielder's condition, Zelalem himself confirmed that he had suffered a setback in January and would subsequently be aiming to return in time for pre-season.

Zelalem has just one year left to run on his current Arsenal contract, making his continued development upon his return to the first team absolutely pivotal if he is to have any sort of future with the Gunners.

At 21, he is approaching make-or-break age with regard to progressing to the first team and will be hoping to return to the kind of form which saw him make four appearances for the club and excel during a loan spell at Rangers in the 2015/16 season.

With a new manager in charge at Arsenal, Zelalem will be keen to make an impact and prove his worth at the club as Unai Emery looks to rebuild his squad ahead of the new season.

Zelalem was born in Germany and began his youth career playing for a number of German sides before joining Arsenal's youth setup in 2014. He has represented the US at a number of youth levels and became a US citizen in 2014, making him eligible to present them at senior level in the future.