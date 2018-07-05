Bayern Munich Manager Niko Kovac Confirms Key Defender Will Remain at the Club for Coming Season

New Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac has confirmed once and for all that Jerome Boateng will remain at the club this summer.

The 29-year-old centre-back was linked with a move to Juventus, among others, prior to the World Cup and after injuries restricted him to just 19 Bundesliga appearances last season, it seemed possible that Boateng could swap Munich for pastures new this summer.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

However, Kovac now appears to have out an end to these rumours, confirming once and for all that Boateng's future remains in Germany.

“Boateng? He’ll stay with us. I’ve already talked to him,” Kovac told reporters in a press conference (via Calcio Mercato).

“I coached his brother at Frankfurt and I’ll feel as good with Jerome as I did with Prince."

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Boateng has made 258 appearances in all competitions for Bayern since joining the club from Manchester City in 2011.

The defender has also become a mainstay in the German national side, making 73 appearances for his country to date. However, Boateng has been heavily criticised for his performances at the World Cup, being sent off against Sweden as Die Mannschaft endured a wretched campaign in Russia to crash out in the group stages.

Kovac also used the press conference to confirm that Polish striker Robert Lewandowski will be staying at the club, having also been linked with a move away.

"He [Lewandowski] has a contract with Bayern until 2021 and he’ll stay because he’s an important element for our club,” said Kovac.

A former Croatia international, Kovac was handed the reigns at Bayern Munich this summer following his impressive work as manager of Eintracht Frankfurt. He replaces Jupp Heynckes, who ended his second spell at the club by retiring at the end of last season.